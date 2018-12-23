Classic Rock Almanac December 23, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1959-Chuck Berry is arrested for transporting a minor across a state line for an immoral purpose.

1964-Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys suffered a breakdown while on a flight from Los Angeles to Houston.

1972-The former manager of Grand Funk Railroad, Terry Knight, showed up at a benefit concert staged by the group, along with two deputy sheriffs and a moving van. Knight has a court order that gives him the right to seize and hold $1 million in money or assets pending settlement of several lawsuits between the him and the band. However, since the show can't go on without the equipment, Knight is not allowed to touch the amps or drums until after the concert.

1977-Cat Stevens announces that he has converted to Islam and now wants to be known as Yuself Islam.

1999-George Harrison's home in Maui was broken into by a woman named Cristin Keleher, who had enough time to cook a frozen pizza, drink a root beer, start some laundry and phone her mother in New Jersey.

2002-Sir Paul McCartney was granted his own coat of arms by the College of Arms, the English heraldic body formed in 1484.

2007-The Police were the highest earning touring group for the past year, bringing in nearly $132 million.

BORN TODAY

1940-Jorma Kaukonen

blues, folk, and rock guitarist

1941-Ron Bushy

Iron Butterfly

1943-Derek Smalls

bass, Spinal Tap

1946-Ray Tabano

a founding member of Aerosmith

1949-Ariel Bender

guitarist with Mott The Hoople

1958- Dave Murray

guitarist with Iron Maiden

1964-Eddie Vedder

singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with Pearl Jam