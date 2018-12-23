Classic Rock Almanac December 23, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1959-Chuck Berry is arrested for transporting a minor across a state line for an immoral purpose.
1964-Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys suffered a breakdown while on a flight from Los Angeles to Houston.
1972-The former manager of Grand Funk Railroad, Terry Knight, showed up at a benefit concert staged by the group, along with two deputy sheriffs and a moving van. Knight has a court order that gives him the right to seize and hold $1 million in money or assets pending settlement of several lawsuits between the him and the band. However, since the show can't go on without the equipment, Knight is not allowed to touch the amps or drums until after the concert.
1977-Cat Stevens announces that he has converted to Islam and now wants to be known as Yuself Islam.
1999-George Harrison's home in Maui was broken into by a woman named Cristin Keleher, who had enough time to cook a frozen pizza, drink a root beer, start some laundry and phone her mother in New Jersey.
2002-Sir Paul McCartney was granted his own coat of arms by the College of Arms, the English heraldic body formed in 1484.
2007-The Police were the highest earning touring group for the past year, bringing in nearly $132 million.
BORN TODAY
1940-Jorma Kaukonen
blues, folk, and rock guitarist
1941-Ron Bushy
Iron Butterfly
1943-Derek Smalls
bass, Spinal Tap
1946-Ray Tabano
a founding member of Aerosmith
1949-Ariel Bender
guitarist with Mott The Hoople
1958- Dave Murray
guitarist with Iron Maiden
1964-Eddie Vedder
singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with Pearl Jam