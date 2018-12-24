Classic Rock Almanac December 24, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles had the number one album in the US for the third Christmas in a row. "Rubber Soul" sat atop the LP chart in '65, following "Beatles For Sale" in 1964 and "With The Beatles" in 1963.

1972-Police provoked a riot in Miami, Florida, after pulling the plug during a Manfred Mann's Earth Band concert because of a noise complaint.

1973-Tom Johnson of The Doobie Brothers is arrested in Visalia, California and charged with possession of marijuana.

1976-"Hotel California", The Eagles' sixth album, goes Platinum and begins the first of eight non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard chart.

2012-Ray Collins, a singer who co-founded the Mothers of Invention with Frank Zappa passed away at the age of 75.

2015-Music by The Beatles was finally made available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Tidal and Amazon Prime Music.

BORN TODAY

1945-Lemmy

musician, singer, and songwriter who founded and fronted Motorhead.

1963-Neil Turbin

vocalist known for being the first full-time vocalist for American band Anthrax.

1968-Doyle Bramhall II

guitarist, songwriter