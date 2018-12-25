Classic Rock Almanac December 25, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-On Christmas Day, Paul McCartney becomes engaged to actress Jane Asher.

1981-Michael Jackson called Paul McCartney and suggested they write and record together. Their first effort would result in a US #2 and UK #8 hit, "The Girl Is Mine" in late 1982.

1981-The J. Geils Band played a Christmas concert for the inmates of Norfolk Correctional Center near Boston, the group's hometown.

1982-In one of the most successful duets in Christmas music history, and surely the strangest, 30-year-old David Bowie and 73-year-old Bing Crosby achieved the number one song in the UK with "Peace On Earth / Little Drummer Boy".

2006-James Brown, known by all as The Godfather of Soul, died of pneumonia on Christmas morning at the age of 73.

2010-Elton John and his partner David Furnish become the proud parents of a son, born to a surrogate. Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John was the first for the pair who have been together since the early 1990s. A second son, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, was born to the couple by the same surrogate mother on January 11th, 2013.

BORN TODAY

1940-Pete Brown

lyricist, poet, singer, producer, Cream

1944-Henry Vestine

guitarist with Canned Heat.

1945-Noel Redding

bassist with The Jimi Hendrix Experience

1946-Jimmy Buffett

singer songwriter

1972-Josh Freese

session drummer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter