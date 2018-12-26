Classic Rock Almanac December 26, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-Capitol Records, the EMI-affiliated company which rejected the US rights to every Beatles record that they were offered until then, finally releases "I Want to Hold Your Hand" backed with "I Saw Her Standing There".

1964-With long hair for men now in fashion, The Rolling Stones place a notice in Britain's Rock 'n' Roll magazine, New Musical Express, wishing starving hairdressers a Merry Christmas.

1968-Led Zeppelin kick off their first North American tour in Denver as the opening act for Vanilla Fudge. The MC5 were also on the bill.

1970-George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" becomes the first Beatles solo single to top the Billboard Hot 100.

1999-After a decade of ill health, Soul singer Curtis Mayfield died at the age of 57.

BORN TODAY

1939-Phil Spector

producer

1963-Lars Ulrich

drums, Metallica