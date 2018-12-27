Classic Rock Almanac December 27, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The music critics of the London Times name John Lennon and Paul McCartney as The Outstanding Composers of 1963.

1980-Three weeks to the day after John Lennon's murder, "(Just Like) Starting Over" is number one in the US and the UK simultaneously.

2008-Delaney Bramlett, the guitarist who gained renown in the late 1960s as part of the rhythm and blues combo Delaney And Bonnie and Friends, died following gallbladder surgery. He was 69. Bramlett's backing band would often contain the likes of Eric Clapton, George Harrison and Dave Mason.

2012-Elvis Presley and The Beatles topped the list of most-forged celebrity signatures in 2012, with less than half of their autographs for sale certified as genuine, according to memorabilia authenticators PSA/DNA.

BORN TODAY

1944-Mick Jones

guitarist with Foreigner

1948-Larry Byrom

guitarist from Steppenwolf

1952-David Knopfler

co-founder of Dire Straits