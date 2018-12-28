Classic Rock Almanac December 28, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Doors' "Touch Me" is released.

1975-An audience member, David Gelfer, aims a .44 magnum at Ted Nugent during one of his Washington concerts.

1983-Depressed over mounting debts and personal problems, 38 year old Beach Boys' drummer, Dennis Wilson drowned after jumping over board from his yacht at Marina Del Ray Harbor in Los Angeles.

2002-British Glam Rock star Gary Glitter (real name: Paul Gadd), who was convicted of child pornography offences in 1999 in England, was deported from Cambodia.

2011-Peter Frampton filed a lawsuit against A&M Records over the way that his digital royalties are calculated.

2015-Heavy metal icon and Motorhead frontman Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister died from cancer at the age of 70.

BORN TODAY

1942-Allan Schwartzberg

musician and record producer who has been a member of Mountain, Peter Gabriel's band, and toured with Linda Rondstadt.

1946-Edgar Winter

Edgar Winter Group, keyboards, vocals