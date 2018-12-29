Classic Rock Almanac December 29, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Jimi Hendrix Experience made their debut on the UK TV show Top Of The Pops, performing "Hey Joe".

1967-Singer, guitarist and songwriter Dave Mason quits Traffic

2010-The trade publication Pollstar reported that Bon Jovi was the highest earning touring act of the year, taking in over $200 million. Australian rockers AC/DC landed at number two for the second year in a row, with tickets sales from their recent trek totaling $177m. U2, which was the top worldwide act in 2009, came in at third place with ticket sales totaling $160.9m.

2014-74-year-old Ringo Starr revealed plans for a new album in 2015 and hinted at a North American tour that would kick off in February or March. That album turned out to be "Postcards from Paradise", which was produced completely by Starr himself and was recorded with a little help from his friends Joe Walsh, Peter Frampton, Richard Marx, Van Dyke Parks, Todd Rundgren and several others.

2017-Billboard magazine revealed that Paul McCartney's One On One tour was the highest grossing tour of the year, earning over $132 million.

BORN TODAY

1947-Cozy Powell

rock drummer who worked with The Jeff Beck Group, Rainbow, Gary Moore, Robert Plant, Brian May, Whitesnake, Emerson, Lake & Powell and Black Sabbath.

1955-Neil Giraldo

Pat Benatar group