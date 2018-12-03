Classic Rock Almanac December 3, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1961- Brian Epstein invited The Beatles into his office to discuss the possibility of becoming their manager.

1965-Rolling Stone Keith Richards was knocked unconscious by an electric shock on stage at the Memorial Hall In Sacramento, California, when his guitar made contact with his microphone.

1965-The Beatles sixth studio album Rubber Soul was released.

1965-The Who released their debut studio album My Generation in the UK. In the United States, it was released by Decca Records as The Who Sings My Generation in April 1966.

1969-The Rolling Stones recorded 'Brown Sugar' at Muscle Shoals studios.

1976-A giant 40ft inflatable pig could be seen floating above London, England after breaking free from its moorings. The pig, nicknamed Algie, was being photographed for the forthcoming Pink Floyd Animals album cover.

1976-An attempt was made on Bob Marley's life when seven gunmen burst into his Kingston home injuring Marley his wife Rita and manager Don Taylor.

1979-A concert by The Who at The Riverfront Coliseum, Cincinnati, turned to disaster when 11 members of the audience were trampled to death after a stampede to claim unreserved seats, another 26 fans were injured.

1986-Judas Priest were sued by two family's, alleging that the band were responsible for their son's forming a suicide pact and shooting themselves after listening to Judas Priest records.

2014-English keyboard instrumentalist Ian McLagan died of a stroke age 69. He was a member of Small Faces and The Faces.

2015- singer Scott Weiland died aged 48.

BORN TODAY

Ozzy Osbourne-1948

singer Black Sabbath, solo

Mickey Thomas-1949

lead vocalists of Jefferson Starship and Starship

Duane Roland-1952

guitarist Molly Hatchet

Don Barnes-1952

vocalist and guitarist 38 Special.