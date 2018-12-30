Classic Rock Almanac December 30, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1956-"Hello Goodbye" becomes The Beatles 15th Billboard number one hit.
1978-After selling over 35 million albums since forming in 1970, Emerson, Lake And Palmer announce that they are splitting up.
1981-The J. Geils Band album "Freeze-Frame" is awarded a Gold record.
1999-George Harrison was attacked by an intruder in his Oxfordshire mansion.
2009-Burton Cummings, lead singer of The Guess Who, was named an Officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Michaelle Jean.
2016-Allan Williams, The Beatles' first manager, died in Liverpool at the age of 86.
BORN TODAY
1928-Bo Diddley
guitarist, singer
1946-Clive Bunker
the original drummer in Jethro Tull
1946-Patti Smith
singer-songwriter, poet and visual artist
1947-Jeff Lynne
songwriter, singer, record producer