Classic Rock Almanac December 30, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1956-"Hello Goodbye" becomes The Beatles 15th Billboard number one hit.

1978-After selling over 35 million albums since forming in 1970, Emerson, Lake And Palmer announce that they are splitting up.

1981-The J. Geils Band album "Freeze-Frame" is awarded a Gold record.

1999-George Harrison was attacked by an intruder in his Oxfordshire mansion.

2009-Burton Cummings, lead singer of The Guess Who, was named an Officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Michaelle Jean.

2016-Allan Williams, The Beatles' first manager, died in Liverpool at the age of 86.

BORN TODAY

1928-Bo Diddley

guitarist, singer

1946-Clive Bunker

the original drummer in Jethro Tull

1946-Patti Smith

singer-songwriter, poet and visual artist

1947-Jeff Lynne

songwriter, singer, record producer