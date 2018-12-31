Classic Rock Almanac December 31, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-For the first time ever, Americans spent more than $1 billion on records.

1969-At a New Year's Eve concert at the Fillmore East in New York City, Jimi Hendrix introduces his new side men, bassist Billy Cox and former Electric Flag drummer, Buddy Miles

1970-With Melody Maker magazine reporting that The Beatles are looking for a new bass player, Paul McCartney files suit to dissolve the Beatles' corporation. It would take until 1974 for the split to become final.

1972-The MC5 play their farewell show at a New Years Eve bash at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit. Their take for the night was $200.

1974-Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are invited to join Fleetwood Mac, marking the band's tenth line-up change since 1967.

1978-The Grateful Dead perform for the 48th and final time at Bill Graham's Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco.

1979-At a New Years Eve concert in Cleveland, Bruce Springsteen's cheek is ripped open by a fire-cracker thrown onstage from the audience.

1984-On New Years Eve, Def Leppard's drummer Rick Allen lost his left arm after crashing his Corvette while racing another driver on a UK highway. The arm was re-attached, but had to be removed three days later. His right arm was also damaged, but he eventually re-joined the band using a specially adapted drum kit.

1985-Rock and Roll legend Rick Nelson was killed while en route to a New Year's Eve show in Dallas, Texas.

2014-Nielsen Sound Scan reported that while overall album sales were down again in 2014, vinyl album sales grew by 52 percent to 9.2 million copies (up from 6.1 million in 2013). More vinyl albums were sold than in any other year since Nielsen started tracking music sales in 1991.

2017-Nielsen Music's tracking numbers for 2017 showed vinyl album sales of 14.32 million, up 9% from the previous year.

BORN TODAY

1942-Andy Summers

guitarist The Police

1943-Pete Quaife

the original bass guitarist for The Kinks from 1963 until 1969.

1947-Burton Cummings

singer and songwriter from the Guess Who

1951-Tom Hamilton

bassist with Aerosmith

1960-Paul Westerberg

lead singer, guitarist and songwriter from The Replacements

1963-Scott Ian

Anthrax

