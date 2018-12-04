Classic Rock Almanac December 4, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles released their fourth album 'Beatles For Sale'.

1971-The Montreux Casino in Switzerland burnt to the ground during a gig by Frank Zappa. The incident is immortalized by Deep Purple's 'Smoke On The Water'.

1971-Led Zeppelin IV stayed on the US chart for one week short of five years, selling over 23 million copies in the US alone.

1976-Tommy Bolin died from a heroin overdose at 25 the day after opening a show for Jeff Beck in Miami. Bolin was a member of Zephyr (1969 to 1971), The James Gang (1973 to 1974) and Deep Purple (1975 to 1976).

1980-Two months after the tragic death of drummer John Bonham Led Zeppelin made decision to break up.

1988-Roy Orbison played his final ever gig when he appeared in Cleveland, Ohio. Orbison died of a heart attack two days later.

1993-Multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer, Frank Zappa died of prostate cancer.

2015-A new statue of The Beatles was unveiled in Liverpool.

BORN TODAY

1944-Dennis Wilson

co-founded The Beach Boys.

1948-Southside Johnny

vocals, harmonica, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes.

1951-Gary Rossington

a founder of Lynyrd Skynyrd