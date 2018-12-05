Classic Rock Almanac December 5, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles played their last ever show in their hometown of Liverpool.

1968-The release of The Rolling Stones' new album Beggars Banquet was celebrated at a party in London.

1973-Paul McCartney released Band On The Run, his fifth album since his departure from The Beatles.

2004-U2 went to No.1 with 'How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb' on the US album chart giving them their sixth US No.1 album.

2006-Beatles lyrics handwritten by Sir Paul McCartney to an early version of Maxwell's Silver Hammer sold for $192,000 at an auction in New York.

BORN TODAY

1932-Richard Penniman (Little Richard)

1938-JJ Cale

guitarist, singer songwriter. Songs written by Cale that have been covered by other musicians include 'After Midnight' by Eric Clapton, Phish and Jerry Garcia, 'Cocaine' by Eric Clapton, 'Clyde' by Waylon Jennings and Dr. Hook, and 'Call Me the Breeze' by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

1947-Rick Wills

bass guitarist. Worked with Foreigner and more.