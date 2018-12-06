Classic Rock Almanac December 6, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Pete Best met with Brian Epstein for further discussions about his proposal to manage them.

1962-During sessions for the 'Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan' album, Bob Dylan recorded 'A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall' and versions of 'Hero Blues', 'Whatcha Gonna Do', 'Oxford Town', and 'I Shall Be Free' in NY.

1965-The Rolling Stones recorded '19th Nervous Breakdown' and 'Mother's Little Helper' in LA.

1966-The Beatles recorded Christmas and New Year's greetings for pirate radio stations Radio Caroline and Radio London.

1968-The Rolling Stones released Beggars Banquet in the UK.

1969-Led Zeppelin made their debut on the US singles chart with 'Whole Lotta Love'.

1969-The Rolling Stones played a free festival at Altamont in California, along with Jefferson Airplane, Santana, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Crosby Stills Nash & Young.

1978-Sex Pistols Sid Vicious smashed a glass in the face of Patti Smith's brother Todd Smith.

1988-American singer songwriter Roy Orbison died of a heart attack aged 52.

1994-Tower Records released The Beatles Live At The BBC.

2003-Elvis Costello married jazz artist Diana Krall in a ceremony at Elton John's UK mansion.

2013-The electric guitar played by Bob Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival was sold at auction in New York for a record $965,000.

2016-It was reported that more money had been spent on vinyl than downloaded albums for the first time.

BORN TODAY

1956-Peter Buck

guitar, R.E.M.

1961-David Lovering

drummer with the Pixies