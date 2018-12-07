Classic Rock Almanac December 7, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Beach Boy Brian Wilson married Marilyn Rovell in L.A. The couple divorced in 1979.

1967-Otis Redding went into the studio to record '(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay'.

1967-The Beatles Apple boutique on 94 Baker Street, London, opened its doors.

1991-U2 went to No.1 on the US album charts with 'Achtung Baby'.

2005-The MBE medal that John Lennon returned to the Queen was found in a royal vault at St James' Palace.

2014-Pink Floyd's classic album, The Dark Side Of The Moon, made a surprise return to the Billboard chart when it landed at No.13.

2015-David Bowie made his last public appearance when he attended the opening night of the Lazarus production at the New York Theatre Workshop in Manhattan.

I2016-Greg Lake, who fronted both King Crimson and Emerson, Lake and Palmer, died at age 69 after a battle with cancer.

BORN TODAY

1949-Tom Waits

singer-songwriter, composer, and actor.