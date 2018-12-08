Classic Rock Almanac December 8, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1961-The Beach Boys first single 'Surfin' was released on Candix Records.
1968-Singer and guitarist Graham Nash left The Hollies and started work with David Crosby and Stephen Stills who went on to form Crosby Stills and Nash.
1979-Styx went to No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Babe'.
1980-John Lennon was shot five times by 25 year old Mark Chapman outside the Dakota building in New York City where John and Yoko lived.
1984-Vince Neil from Motley Crue was involved in a car accident in Redondo Beach, Ca, which killed Nick Dingley from Hanoi Rocks and injured two other passengers.
2000-A plaque to commemorate the 20th anniversary of John Lennon's death was unveiled outside his childhood home in Liverpool.
2004-Former Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell was one of five people killed after a man stormed the stage during a Damageplan show at the Alrosa Villa Club in Columbus.
2013-Metallica played a gig inside a dome at the Argentine Antarctic Base Carlini, thus becoming the first band ever to play on all seven continents.
2016-Sir Mick Jagger became a father again at the age of 73, after his 29-year-old girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to a boy in New York City.
BORN TODAY
1943-Jim Morrison
singer and lyricist with The Doors
1947-Gregg Allman
keyboards, guitar, vocals, The Allman Brothers Band
1951-Dan Hartman
multi- instrumentalist, producer, worked with Edgar Winter.
1957-Phil Collen
guitar, Def Leppard