Classic Rock Almanac December 9, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Supergroup Cream released their debut studio album 'Fresh Cream' in the UK.

1967-The Doors appeared at the New Haven Arena, New Haven, Connecticut. Before the show a policeman found singer Jim Morrison making out with an 18 year-old girl in a backstage shower and after an argument the policeman sprays mace in Morrison’s face. Once on stage Morrison tells the story of the backstage episode and starts taunting the police who drag him off the stage and arrest him. The crowd riots leaving the venue in disarray and many are arrested. Later over 100 protestors gathered at the police station in demonstration and more arrests were made

1989-Billy Joel started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'We Didn't Start The Fire'.

1991-During their Use Your Illusion Tour, Guns N' Roses played the first of three nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

2000-U2 made their first-ever appearance on 'Saturday Night Live.'

2010-Eric Clapton announced he was to sell off part of his extensive guitar collection to raise money for his Crossroads rehab Centre in Antigua.

2016-The Rolling Stones topped the UK chart with their latest album Blue & Lonesome.

BORN TODAY

1946-Dennis Dunaway

bassist with the Alice Cooper Band

1969-Jakob Dylan (the son of Bob Dylan and his wife Sara)

singer and songwriter of the Wallflowers