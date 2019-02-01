Classic Rock Almanac February 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Beatlemania comes to America when "I Want To Hold Your Hand" becomes the first of twenty Billboard number one hits for The Beatles. It would stay on top for seven weeks, with world wide sales of fifteen million copies.

1969-A pre-Stevie Nicks - Lindsey Buckingham - Christine McVie edition of Fleetwood Mac took a guitar-based instrumental called "Albatross" to the top of the UK chart. It also made the Top 5 in Norway, Ireland, Sweden and Netherlands, but only rose to #104 in the US.

1985-The Eagles' Glenn Frey makes his acting debut on an episode of US TV's Miami Vice that was based on his song, "Smuggler's Blues".

1988-The Cars, who had placed 15 songs on the Hot 100 between 1978 and 1987, announce their break up.

1992-Elton John and George Michael teamed up to score a US number one with a song recorded live at Wembley Stadium the previous March, "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me". Elton had originally released the song on his "Caribou" album in 1974.

2001-A collection of Elton John's private photos were removed from display at a museum in Atlanta. The exhibition, which included snaps of nude men, was said to be too explicit. Some school trips to the museum had been canceled.

2005-59 year old Eric Clapton became a father for the fifth time when his 29-year-old wife, Melia McEnery, gave birth to a baby girl.

2008-Paul McCartney said recent media reports that he had heart surgery last year are "entirely untrue". The 65-year-old former Beatle says that during a routine medical examination over a year ago, "there was a minor irregularity which I needed to have tests for and which I have now been assured is completely fine."

2011-n an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Elton John urged his longtime friend and tour mate Billy Joel to get serious about overcoming his alcoholism that has plagued him for years. Joel reacted by saying "Elton is just being Elton."

BORN TODAY

1937-Ray Sawyer

singer, songwriter with Dr Hook

1938-Jimmy Carl Black

drummer who worked with Frank Zappa

1950-Mike Campbell

guitarist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers