Classic Rock Almanac February 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-American newspapers report that "millions of teenage boys are spending extra time in front of the mirror trying to make their hair look like Paul McCartney's", following an appearance of the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show the previous night.

1967-The Beatles and George Martin added the orchestral crescendos to "A Day In The Life", using a 40-piece orchestra. Martin would later recall that when he told some of Britain's finest musicians that they were to play twenty-four bars of cacophonous, improvised crescendo, "They all looked at me as though I were completely mad."

1968-The Beatles close Beatles USA, their American fan club and business office and fire their US press agents, severing all American business connections. They also withdraw from the late Brian Epstein's NEMS Enterprises and turn all business affairs over to their newly formed record company, Apple.

1972-Britain's most popular Glam-rock act, T-Rex, kicks off their first headlining tour of the US in support of their current hit, "Bang A Gong".

1975-Dave Alexander, the original bassist for The Stooges, died of pulmonary edema at the age of 27 after being admitted to a hospital for pancreatitis.

1997-Brian Connolly, vocalist for Sweet, who reached #3 in 1973 with "Little Willy", died of kidney failure at the age of 52.

2005-Roger Daltrey of The Who was awarded the CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for services to the music industry.

2008-The Eagles won a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "How Long". It was the band's fifth Grammy Award.

BORN TODAY

1949-Nigel Olsson

drummer with the Elton John band

1962-Cliff Burton

bass player with Metallica