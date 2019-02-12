Classic Rock Almanac February 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Rolling Stones tape a performance for The Ed Sullivan Show, which will be shown the following night. The band played "Satisfaction", "As Tears Go By" and "19th Nervous Breakdown".

1967-London police bust Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithful on drug charges.

1992-At the 11th annual BRIT awards in London, Queen's "These Are The Days Of Our Lives" is named Best British Single and the late Freddie Mercury is honored for Outstanding Contribution to British Music. For the fourth time in the last five years, U2 is named as the Best International Group.

2000-Screamin' Jay Hawkins died at the age of 70 after complications from surgery. He recorded "I Put A Spell On You" in 1956.

2003-Former Doors drummer John Densmore took legal action against The Doors keyboard player Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robby Krieger for breach of contract, trademark infringement and unfair competition. The band had reformed with ex-Cult singer Ian Astbury and former Police drummer Stewart Copeland. Densmore said "It shouldn't be called The Doors if it's someone other than Jim Morrison singing." He would win the lawsuit in July, 2005 and the new ensemble were forced to stop calling themselves The Doors.

2016-On would have been Ray Manzarek's 77th birthday, his surviving Doors bandmates, Robby Krieger and John Densmore celebrated by reuniting on stage for the first time in 15 years at Los Angeles Fonda Theatre.

BORN TODAY

1939-Ray Manzarek

keyboards with The Doors

1945-Joe Schermie

bassist with Three Dog Night

1950-Steve Hackett

guitarist with Genesis, quit in 1977 for solo work.

1952-Michael McDonald

Grammy Award winning American singer and songwriter, The Doobie Brothers, solo

1956-Brian Robertson

guitarist Thin Lizzy

1966-Paul Crook

guitarist who worked with Meat Loaf, Anthrax and Sebastian Bach.