Classic Rock Almanac February 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Frank Sinatra launched his own record label, Reprise Records. Although he vowed that he would never sign any Rock artists, the label later became the home of Neil Young, Jimi Hendrix, Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman and The Beach Boys.

1972-Led Zeppelin is forced to cancel a concert in Singapore when officials won't let them off the plane because of their long hair.

2002-64 year old Waylon Jennings died of complications from diabetes. At 21, he was a member of Buddy Holly's band who gave up his plane seat to the Big Bopper just before the doomed flight took off on February 3rd, 1959.

2005-At the 47th Grammy awards, Ray Charles's duets album "Genius Loves Company" won eight trophies, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Former Beach Boy's leader Brian Wilson won his first ever Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental for "Mrs. O'Leary's Cow" from his CD "Smile", the album he was forced to delay for nearly 40 years because of emotional problems. Led Zeppelin received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Guitarist Jimmy Page was on hand along with bassist John Paul Jones and the children of late drummer John Bonham. Other classic rockers who took home statues were Rod Stewart - Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Stardust...The Great American Songbook Volume III" and Bruce Springsteen - Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for "Code Of Silence" from his album "The Essential Bruce Springsteen".

2015-Bob Dylan's 36th studio album, "Shadows in the Night", debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and #7 on the Billboard 200 with 50,000 units sold.

BORN TODAY

1943-Bill Szymczyk

producer, worked with Michael Stanley, The Eagles, The Who, B.B. King, Joe Walsh, Wishbone Ash, The J. Geils Band and The James Gang.

1950-Peter Gabriel

singer-songwriter, record producer, Genesis, solo

1952-Ed Gagliardi

bassist with Foreigner