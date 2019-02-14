Classic Rock Almanac February 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1972-John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin a week long stint as guest hosts on US TV's Mike Douglas Show. For the next five days the pair will welcome the likes of Chuck Berry, The Chambers Brothers, activist Ralph Nader, comedian Louis Nye and the US Surgeon General.

1978-Dire Straits begin recording their first album, with former Spencer Davis Group bass man Muff Winwood serving as their producer.

1986-Frank Zappa appears on the TV show Miami Vice, playing a crime boss named Mr. Frankie.

1987-Bon Jovi started a four week run at the top of the Billboard chart with "Livin' On A Prayer". It reached #4 in the UK.

1999-Elton John appears in animated form for a Valentine's Day episode of The Simpsons.

2002-Mick Tucker, drummer for Sweet, who hit #5 on Billboard's Hot 100 in 1975 with "Ballroom Blitz", died of leukemia. He was 53.

2009-Bruce Springsteen topped the Billboard Hot 200 with "Working on a Dream", his 9th number one album.

2010-Doug Fieger, the lead singer for The Knack on their 1979 hit "My Sharona", died after a six-year battle with cancer. He was 57.

2011-Motley Crue's Vince Neil surrendered to Nevada authorities to start serving 15 days behind bars for a DUI charge. Neil told People.com, "I've already learned my lesson. I just have to move on and get past it and get it behind me."

BORN TODAY

1945-Vic Briggs

guitarist with The Animals

1946-Doug Simril

guitar, piano, with the Steve Miller Band

1950-Roger Fisher

guitarist, Heart