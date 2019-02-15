Classic Rock Almanac February 15, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-24-year-old John Lennon passes his L-Test, becoming the last Beatle to obtain a driver's licence. Fittingly, that same day the band begins working on a new song called "Ticket To Ride".

1967-The six founding members of Chicago got together and in their words, "agreed to devote our lives and our energies to making this project work." Starting out as The Big Thing, they would evolve into The Chicago Transit Authority, placing their debut on the Billboard chart just over two years later.

1968-John and Cynthia Lennon, along with George and Patti Harrison, fly to India to study meditation with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Paul and Ringo would join them a few days later, but Starr would become bored and leave on March 1st. Much of the Beatles' "White Album" was written during their stay.

2016-Among the winners at the 58th annual Grammy Awards were Best Blues Album: "Born To Play Guitar" by Buddy Guy, Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: "I'll Be Me" by Glen Campbell and Best Spoken Word Album: "A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety" by Jimmy Carter.

2016-The Grammys paid tribute to the late Glenn Frey when Eagles co-founders Don Henley and Bernie Leadon, along with guitarist Joe Walsh, bassist Tim Schmit and Jackson Browne, took the stage for a rendition of "Take It Easy". After their performance, show producer Ken Ehrlich presented the band with the Grammy Award that they won for "Hotel California" which were they were not on-hand to receive at the 1977 Grammys.

2016-Paul McCartney was denied access to a Grammy after-party which was being held at the Argyle club in Hollywood. McCartney, along with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Beck, then headed to another party hosted by Republic Records, and had no problem getting in. Alluding to the incident, Maca quipped, "How VIP do we gotta get? We need another hit."

BORN TODAY

1942-Glyn Johns

musician, recording engineer and record producer who worked with many artists including Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, The Who The Beatles, ('Let It Be' sessions), The Eagles, The Faces and Led Zeppelin.

1944-Mick Avory

drummer with The Kinks

1945-John Helliwell

saxophonist with Supertramp

1947-David Brown

primary bass player for Santana from 1966 until 1971, then again from 1974 until 1976.