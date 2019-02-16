Classic Rock Almanac February 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles saw their second release, "Please Please Me", reach the top of the UK singles chart. No one seemed to care that during one verse, John and Paul can clearly be heard singing different words.

1964-The Beatles appear for the second week in a row on The Ed Sullivan Show, with an estimated audience of 70 million watching.

2005-Yusuf Islam, the former Cat Stevens was awarded substantial damages from two British papers, The Sunday Times and The Sun, which printed articles alleging he was involved in terrorism. Both newspapers apologized to the 56 year old musician for the "false and highly defamatory allegations." The papers would also pay his legal bills and pledged not to repeat the allegations. The money awarded was to be given to Tsunami relief projects.

2006-Elton John accepted undisclosed libel damages from the Britain's Sunday Times after the newspaper erroneously repeated an entirely false rumor that he acted in a rude, self-important and arrogant manner at a charity ball.