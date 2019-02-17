Classic Rock Almanac February 17, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1972-Pink Floyd premiered some material that was scheduled to appear on the "Dark Side of the Moon" album, including the song "Eclipse", at the Rainbow Theatre in London. Eventually the playing of live versions of songs yet to be released would have to be stopped as bootleg copies of their material started to appear before the studio releases.

1973-The Rock ensemble Free, who reached #2 in the UK and #4 in the US in 1970 with "All Right Now", play their final show at Florida's Hollywood Sportatorium. Vocalist Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke will move on to form Bad Company.

1976-The Eagles release their "Greatest Hits 1971 - 1975" album.

1979-The Clash kick off their US tour in New York, opening with a mainstay of their live act called "I'm So Bored With The USA".

2014-Devo guitarist Bob Casale died of heart failure at the age of 61. The band had a string of New Wave hits, including "Whip It" and "Girl U Want".

BORN TODAY

1950-Rickey Medlocke

musician best known as the frontman/guitarist for Blackfoot and a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

1972-Taylor Hawkins

drummer, who worked with Alanis Morissette as her touring drummer on her Jagged Little Pill tour. He joined Foo Fighters in 1997, and has a side project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders.

1972-Billie Joe Armstrong

singer, songwriter, musician, guitarist, multi-instrumentalist with Green Day