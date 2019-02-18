Classic Rock Almanac February 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles attend the training site of heavy weight boxing champion Sonny Liston for a publicity photo-op. Liston however, refuses to pose with "those sissies" and the group is then driven to Cassius Clay's gym where they are welcomed with open arms. In an odd twist, it would be Liston, not Ali, who would later be included among celebrities on the cover of "Sgt. Pepper"s Lonely Hearts Club Band".

1968-Pink Floyd members fired Syd Barrett from the band and permanently replaced him with David Gilmour. Roger Waters later wrote and dedicated the song "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" to the increasingly unstable Barrett, who checked into a psychiatric hospital before going into seclusion.

1974-Yes sold out the first of two nights at Madison Square Garden without any advertising. Fans learned of the show from listings at ticket outlets.

1974-Kiss release their self titled debut album, but it will barely crack the Hot 100. It would take three more attempts for the band to establish itself.

1978-The third time would be the charm for a Topeka based group called Kansas. After scoring Top 40 hits with "Carry On Wayward Son" (#11) and "Point Of Know Return" (#28), "Dust In The Wind" entered the Billboard chart on its way to becoming the group's only Top 10 hit.

1980-Bill Wyman announces that he will quit the Rolling Stones in 1983. He is persuaded not to and stays nine more years, eventually leaving in 1992.

BORN TODAY

1933-Yoko Ono

artist, singer, poet, author and peace activist

1947-Dennis DeYoung

vocals, keyboards, Styx

1948-Keith Knudsen

drummer, vocalist, and songwriter best known as a drummer and vocalist for The Doobie Brothers.