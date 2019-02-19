Classic Rock Almanac February 19, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1972-Paul McCartney releases "Give Ireland Back to the Irish", his commentary about the Britain-Ireland conflict. The song was immediately banned by the BBC, but the notoriety the song received from the banning only increased its popularity and the record soared into the UK Top 20.

1980-Bon Scott, vocalist for AC/DC, died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 33.

1982-Ozzy Osbourne was arrested in San Antonio, Texas for urinating on a statue in front of the Alamo. After he made bail, the Black Sabbath singer skipped town. In November, 2015, he would make a return visit and formally apologize to city officials.

2014-David Bowie was named best British male at the Brit Awards in London, England. It was the third time he has won such an award.

2017-Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr met up at Ringo's home studio in Los Angeles to lay down some songs for a forthcoming Ringo album. The last time the pair of former Beatles recorded together was for Ringo's 2010 album "Y Not".

BORN TODAY

1948-Tony Iommi

guitarist with Black Sabbath