Classic Rock Almanac February 2, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles kick off their first countrywide tour of the UK, supporting headliner Helen Shapiro. John, Paul, Ringo and George will split wages of 80 Pounds ($225) a week.

1969-Yoko Ono divorced her first husband, Tony Cox, paving the way for a marriage to John Lennon six weeks later.

1974-Keith Emerson's hands are injured during an Emerson, Lake & Palmer performance when a rigged piano explosion goes off too soon.

2018-The Beatles' companies Apple Corps Ltd. and Subafilms Ltd. filed a lawsuit against 48 internet merchants for promoting, distributing and selling items that bear counterfeit logos or imitations of their respective trademarks.

BORN TODAY

1942-Graham Nash

singer-songwriter known for his light tenor voice and for his songwriting contributions as a member of The Hollies and supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash.

1952-Rick Dufay

guitarist who played in Aerosmith in the period after Brad Whitford left the band in 1980 up to his return in 1984.