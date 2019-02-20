Classic Rock Almanac February 20, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1960-Jimi Hendrix made his stage debut when he played a show at a Seattle high school.

1976-All four members of Kiss had their footprints implanted on the pavement outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

2003-100 people died after pyrotechnics ignited a club during a gig by Great White in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Great White singer Ty Longley was also killed in the accident, while 230 people were injured and another 132 escaped unharmed.

2012-The Songwriters Hall Of Fame announced that Bob Seger and Gordon Lightfoot would be inducted on June 14th in New York.

2015-With ticket prices ranging between $125 and $195 each, Fleetwood Mac led the Hot Tours list by taking in $3.8 million for three shows during the previous week. The On With The Show tour was slated to run until April, followed by a six week European trek starting in May.

2016-A lock of John Lennon's hair, cut from his head in 1966 for his role in the film How I Won the War, sold at an auction to a U.K. based memorabilia dealer for $35,000.

BORN TODAY

1946-J Geils

guitarist with The J. Geils Band

1950-Walter Becker

bass, guitar, vocals, songwriter with Steely Dan

1951-Randy California

guitarist, singer with Spirit

1954-Jon Brant

from Cheap Trick

1967-Kurt Cobain

guitarist, singer, songwriter with Nirvana