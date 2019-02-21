Classic Rock Almanac February 21, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-A New York band called The Echoes recruited a young piano player named Billy Joel. The quartet would play cover songs under the names The Lost Souls, The Commandos and The Emerald Lords before Billy split two years later to join The Hassles. He would make his breakthrough in 1973 with "Piano Man".

1981-REO Speedwagon started a 15 week run at the top of the Billboard album chart with "Hi Infidelity".

2011-The Cars announced that May 10th would be the release date for their first new album in 24 years.

BORN TODAY

1943- David Geffen

Geffen record label boss. Founder of Asylum records who signed The Eagles, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon and Tom Waits and Joni Mitchell. Co-formed Dreamworks in 1995.