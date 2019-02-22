Classic Rock Almanac February 22, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1989-A category for Heavy Metal was included at the Grammy Awards for the first time. Metallica performed on stage, but the award went to Jethro Tull.

1994-Papa John Creach died of heart failure at the age of 76. Creach was a fiddler who first came to the notice of Rock fans when he joined Jefferson Airplane from 1970 to 1972. A veteran of Jazz and Blues groups, he was in his early 50s while his fellow band members were still approaching 30.

2000-The engagement ring that The Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious gave to his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, was put up for sale. The asking price for the ring, which Sid bought in 1977, was 1,500 Pounds ($2,550). Also on sale was a pair of John Lennon's blue jeans for 2,250 Pounds ($3,825).

BORN TODAY

1962-Michael Wilton

Queensryche