Classic Rock Almanac February 23, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles appear on The Ed Sullivan Show for the third consecutive week. The taped segment showed The Fab Four performing "Twist and Shout", "Please Please Me" and "I Want To Hold Your Hand". Sullivan tells his audience that the group are "fine professional singers."

1970-The Doors' LP "Morrison Hotel" becomes the group's fifth album in a row to go Gold. Even though it contained no hit singles, the disc climbed to #4 on the Hot 200 chart and #12 in the UK.

1978-At the 20th annual Grammy awards The Eagles win Record of the Year for "Hotel California" and Best Arrangement for Voices for "New Kid in Town". Fleetwood Mac win Album of the Year for "Rumors". Song of the Year was tied between "Love Theme from A Star is Born" by Paul Williams And Barbra Streisand and Joe Brooks' "You Light Up My Life."

1980-Queen had Billboard's top tune with "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", a song that Freddie Mercury later revealed came to him while he was taking a bath.

2000-At the Grammy Awards, Santana ties Michael Jackson's record of eight Grammys in one night, including ones for Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "Supernatural". The single "Smooth" wins Song of the Year. Sting wins Best Pop Album for "Brand New Day", Phil Collins wins Best Soundtrack for "Tarzan" and Jimi Hendrix wins his first Grammy for Best Long Form Music Video for "Band of Gypsys - Live at Fillmore East". Elton John is honored with the Living Legend Award.

2003-Howie Epstein, who played bass for Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers for 20 years and 12 albums, died at the age of 47.

2010-A week after EMI Records announced that the iconic Abbey Road Studios was for sale, the British culture ministry stepped in to declare the recording facility a historic site. The building "acts as a modern day monument to the history of recorded sound and music," English Heritage chief executive Simon Thurley said in a statement. With its new designation, changes can still be made to the villa's interior, but "care must be taken to ensure that any alterations with respect to its character and interest are fully considered," the government said.

BORN TODAY

1944-Johnny Winter

blues guitarist and singer who has worked with Rick Derringer and brother Edger Winter.

1950-Steve Priest

guitarist with English group Sweet

1952-Brad Whitford

guitarist with Aerosmith