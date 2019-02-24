Classic Rock Almanac February 24, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Rolling Stones take over as the Sunday house band at the Station Hotel near London. They are paid 24 Pounds ($67) to entertain a crowd of 66 people.

1965-The Beatles began filming their second, as yet un-named movie, on New Providence in the Bahamas. The film would eventually be called Eight Arms to Hold You before producers finally settled on Help!. Co-starring in the movie was actor Victor Spinetti, who also appeared in A Hard Day's Night, Magical Mystery Tour and John Lennon's How I Won The War.

1969-The Jimi Hendrix Experience plays their last British concert at London's Royal Albert Hall before breaking up the following June.

1976-The Eagles LP "Their Greatest Hits 1971 - 1975" becomes the first album in history to be certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The new certification represented sales of at least 1 million copies for albums and 2 million copies for singles. The Platinum award was originated in the early seventies because Gold status was achieved by most popular records in a very short period of time. The Eagles' greatest hits album stayed on Billboard's Hot 200 chart for two and half years.

1982-John Lennon's "Double Fantasy" LP is named Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards. Kim Carnes' "Betty Davis Eyes" wins for Record Of The Year and Sheena Easton is named Best New Artist.

1988-Campaigning as a member of The Wild Party, Alice Cooper announces he is going to run for Governor of Arizona. To no one's surprise, he lost.

1990-Roger McGuinn, David Crosby and Chris Hillman of The Byrds reunited to play "Mr. Tambourine Man" and "Turn, Turn, Turn" at the Roy Orbison All-Star Tribute Concert. A couple of months later, the trio would record four more songs for their upcoming Boxed Set, which also included the two songs from the tribute concert.

1998-Elton John is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in front of his parents and his partner David Furnish.

1998-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is arrested and charged with hitting his wife Pamela Anderson Lee. She had given birth to the couple's second child two months earlier.

2006-The Sex Pistols gave a virtual middle finger to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when they issued an open letter on front man Johnny Rotten's Website, saying they have no intention of attending the induction ceremony at New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel. "Next to The Sex Pistols, rock and roll and that hall of fame is a piss stain. Your museum, urine in wine. We're not coming."

BORN TODAY

1944-Nicky Hopkins

session piano player who worked with The Rolling Stones, Jeff Beck, The Beatles, John Lennon, The Who and The Small Faces. Hopkins died on September 6th 1994.

1947-Lonnie Turner

bassist with the Steve Miller Band