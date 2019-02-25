Classic Rock Almanac February 25, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The first Beatles' single is released in America by Chicago's Vee Jay Records. The 45 featured "Please Please Me" as the "A" side, but the name of band is misspelled "Beattles".

1984-Van Halen enjoyed a US number one smash with "Jump", after David Lee Roth added lyrics to music that Eddie Van Halen had written two years before. The song became a #7 hit in the UK.

1987-London newspaper The Sun begins printing a series of articles in which Elton John's personal life comes into question. After lawyers got involved, The Sun would end up paying 1 million Pounds ($1.9 million) and issuing a printed apology which consisted of simply "Sorry, Elton."

1992-Eric Clapton wins six Grammys, including Best Record and Best Song for "Tears In Heaven" as well as Best Album for "Unplugged". James Brown is recognized for Lifetime Achievement and Michael Bolton is given a statue for Best Pop Vocal Performance for his note-for-note remake of Percy Sledge's 1966 #1 smash, "When a Man Loves a Woman".

1998-At Radio City Music Hall, Bob Dylan is handed three Grammys, including one for Best Album for "Time Out Of Mind". Dylan's son, Jakob, also won an award, winning Best Song for "One Headlight", a tune he recorded with his band The Wallflowers. Also winning awards were John Fogerty, who picked up Best Rock Album for "Blue Moon Swamp", Elton John for Best Male Vocal for "Candle In The Wind 1997" and Van Morrison And John Lee Hooker who won for Best Pop Collaboration for "Don't Look Back". Bo Diddley and Roy Orbison were cited for Lifetime Achievement.

2015-On what would have been his 72nd birthday, a memorial tree honoring George Harrison was planted in a Los Angeles park to replace one that was earlier killed by a beetle infestation.

BORN TODAY

1943-George Harrison

guitarist and vocalist with The Beatles, solo