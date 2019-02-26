Classic Rock Almanac February 26, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Guitarist Jimmy Page released a solo single called "She Just Satisfies", which would fail to chart on either side of the Atlantic.

1966-The Beatles' LP "Rubber Soul" rose to #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, becoming the group's seventh US album chart topper. Paul McCartney conceived the album's title after overhearing someone's description of Mick Jagger's singing style as "plastic soul." To date, the album has sold over six million copies in America.

1977-The Eagles attain their third Billboard chart topper with "New Kid In Town", the first single released from their "Hotel California" album. In the UK, it reached #20. At next year's Grammy Awards, the song would win for Best Vocal Arrangement for Two or More Voices.

1987-The LP "The Beatles", more commonly called "The White Album", became the first Beatles' LP to be issued on CD. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the disc is the group's best-selling album, going 19-times Platinum and is the tenth-best-selling album of all time in the United States.

1997-At the 39th Grammy Awards, Eric Clapton wins the Best Male Pop Vocal category for "Change the World". The song is also named Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

2002-The Eagles, John Fogerty, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are among those taking part in Four Concerts for Artists' Rights, held in the Los Angeles area to raise funds for the Recording Artists Coalition. The organization is working toward changes in the California Labor Code that affect recording artists.

2008-Drummer Buddy Miles died from congestive heart failure at the age of 60. Miles played drums for Wilson Pickett, The Delfonics and The Ink Spots before founding The Electric Flag with Mike Bloomfield and later joined Jimi Hendrix in Band Of Gypsys.

2009-A 10-minute version of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" leaked onto the internet, giving fans a never-before-heard listen of what the White Album sessions must have been like. Only two copies of the take were made when the song was completed on June 4th, 1968. One copy left the studio with Lennon that day and the other remained behind. It is unclear which copy appears on the bootleg, nor how anyone acquired it.

2015-The modest Liverpool house where Paul McCartney lived from the age of four until the age of ten, sold for $231,000 at an auction held at the new Cavern Club.

BORN TODAY

1932-Johnny Cash

singer, songwriter who is considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

1950-Jonathan Cain

musician, singer, and songwriter best known for his work with The Babys, Journey, and Bad English.

1968-Tim Commerford

bassist with Rage Against The Machine