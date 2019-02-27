Classic Rock Almanac February 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Pink Floyd record their first single, "Arnold Layne", which will top the UK charts but won't crack the Hot 100 in the US.

1970-Jefferson Airplane is fined $1,000 for onstage profanity in Oklahoma City.

1980-The Doobie Brothers' "What a Fool Believes" wins a Grammy Award for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while Billy Joel's "52nd Street" wins both Album of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

2010-Tom "T-Bone" Wolk, who played bass for nearly 30 years with Daryl Hall And John Oates and also recorded with Elvis Costello and Billy Joel, died of an apparent heart attack at the age of 58.

2012-The Sex Pistols signed a record deal with Universal that would lead the way to releasing an expanded and repackaged edition of the band's "Never Mind The Bollocks" and "Here's The Sex Pistols", later in the year.

2015-Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced by a British judge to 16 years in prison for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13. Glitter reached #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 with "Rock And Roll Part 2".

2016-Elton John gave a free, surprise concert outside of the old Tower Records building in Los Angeles. John performed an hour-long set of his hits to thank the city of West Hollywood for its support of his AIDS Foundation and his Academy Awards Viewing Party.

BORN TODAY

1947-Louis Clark

musical arranger and keyboard player. He was the conductor of the orchestra and choir hired to back Electric Light Orchestra's sound, introduced on their album Eldorado in 1974. and arranged string arrangements for the studio albums Eldorado, Face the Music, A New World Record, Out of the Blue, Discovery and Xanadu.

1954-Neal Schon

guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist with Journey

1957-Adrian Smith

guitarist with Iron Maiden