Classic Rock Almanac February 28, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The original Cavern Club in Liverpool, England, the home of many of the Beatles' early performances, closes its doors for the final time because of mounting debt. Police were called when over a 100 fans barricaded themselves inside the club to protest.

1970-After the family of the late Ferdinand von Zeppelin threatens a lawsuit, Led Zeppelin performs in Copenhagen, Denmark as The Nobs.

2005-For the first time in nine years, a Lennon / McCartney song charted on the Billboard Hot 100. "Across the Universe" was first issued for a charity album for the World Wildlife Fund, but after a group of artists performed the song live at the Grammy Awards to raise funds for Tsunami Aid, the song quickly rose to number 22.

2007-The Doors were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Guitarist Robby Krieger and keyboardist Ray Manzarek were on hand, along with Elektra Records founder Jac Holzman, who signed the band and worked closely with them in the studio. Drummer John Densmore did not attend the event.

2010-Neil Young made a surprise appearance at the closing of the Vancouver Olympic Games where he sang "Long May You Run" as the Olympic flame was extinguished.

BORN TODAY

1942-Brian Jones

multi-instrumentalist and founding member of The Rolling Stones.

1948-Geoff Nicholls

musician and keyboardist, longtime member of Black Sabbath