Classic Rock Almanac February 3, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Beatles record Paul McCartney's "Lady Madonna" at Abbey Road studios in just three takes. The Fats Domino inspired tune will reach #1 in the UK and #4 in the US. Domino himself would release a cover version of the song that topped out at #100 on the Billboard chart later in the year.

1969-The Beatles hired Allen Klein to be their new manager. John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr all agreed, but Paul McCartney would not sign the agreement because he thought Klein had a bad reputation.

2002-Paul McCartney and Barry Manilow sing at a pre-game concert before Super Bowl XXXVI (36) in New Orleans. U2 provided the half-time entertainment.

2003-Legendary music producer Phil Spector was arrested for investigation of murder after police found a woman shot to death at his Los Angeles mansion. The 62 year old Spector, whose Wall Of Sound technique transformed 1960s Pop music, was freed after posting $1 million bond. The body of 40-year-old Lana Clarkson, a TV and film actress, was found in a pool of blood with a gunshot to the face at the marble entrance to Spector's home.

2004-58 year old saxophonist, Cornelius Bumpus, formerly of the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, suffered a fatal heart attack while on a commercial flight from New York.

BORN TODAY

1947-Dave Davies

singer, songwriter and guitarist with The Kinks

1949- Arthur ‘Killer’ Kane

bass guitarist with The New York Dolls

1970- Richie Kotzen

Mr. Big



