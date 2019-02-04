Classic Rock Almanac February 4, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1977-One of the best selling albums of all time, Fleetwood Mac's, "Rumors" was released. The LP spent 31 weeks at the top of the US album chart on the strength of the singles, "Go Your Own Way", "Dreams", "Don't Stop" and "You Make Loving Fun", all of which hit the US Top 10. The album eventually sold over 18 million copies.

2007-Billy Joel sang the United States National Anthem during the Super Bowl XLI (41) pre-game show and Prince performed during the halftime festivities.

2016-Signe Anderson, the original female vocalist for Jefferson Airplane passed away at the age of 74. Signe sang on the band's 1966 debut album, "Jefferson Airplane Takes Off", before leaving to care for her newborn baby, a decision she would later say that she never regretted.

2016-Elton John gave a surprise performance when he sat down at one of the pianos open to the public in London's St. Pancras subway station. He entertained the crowd with a few songs on a piano that he himself had donated to the station.

2017-Black Sabbath played the final show of their nearly fifty year career with a two hour send-off in their home town of Birmingham, England. Vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler played a fifteen song set, ending with their first hit, "Paranoid". As ticker tape and balloons fell, Ozzy thanked the fans and waved goodbye.

BORN TODAY

1941-John Steel

drummer with The Animals

1948-Alice Cooper

singer, songwriter

1951-Phil Ehart

from Kansas

1952-Jerry Shirley

drummer with Humble Pie