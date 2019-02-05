Classic Rock Almanac February 5, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-Ringo Starr appeared live with The Beatles for the first time when he filled in for an ailing Pete Best. They played two shows that day, a lunchtime date at the Cavern Club and an evening show at the Kingsway Club in Southport.

1972-Neil Young's "Heart Of Gold" is released. The record will prove to be his only US number one solo hit. Background vocals were provided by James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt.

1973-Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" becomes his first US number one hit. To date, Sir Elton has had twenty-seven US Top 10 records and has placed a total of fifty-eight songs on the Billboard Top 40.

2005-Paul McCartney performed during the half-time show at Superbowl XXXIX (39) in Jacksonville Florida and pocketed a cool $3.3 million for his 12 minute performance. That translates into $278,000 per minute. Sir Paul played in front of an estimated TV audience of one billion and sang the Beatles songs "Drive My Car", "Get Back" and "Hey Jude", plus his Bond theme song "Live and Let Die".

2006-The Rolling Stones played three songs during the half-time show of The Super Bowl in Detroit. After the event, The Stones expressed their displeasure over having Mick Jagger's microphone turned down during the song "Start Me Up". The line "You make a dead man come" was cut short and a barnyard reference to "cocks" in the new song "Rough Justice" also disappeared.

2016-Aerosmith's Steven Tyler sang a note so high that it shattered the glass on a camera during an appearance on the US TV show This Morning.

BORN TODAY

1948-David Denny

guitarist with the Steve Miller Band

1948-Nigel Tufnell

guitarist with the parody heavy metal band Spinal Tap

1964-Duff McKagan

bassist with Guns N' Roses