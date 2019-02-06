Classic Rock Almanac February 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1998-Surrounded by his family, Carl Wilson, lead guitarist and vocalist for The Beach Boys, died of lung cancer at the age of 51. Although Brian Wilson and Mike Love were featured on many of the band's biggest hits, it was Carl's voice that took the lead on "God Only Knows" (#39 in 1966), "Good Vibrations" (#1 in 1966), "Wild Honey" (#31 in 1967) and "I Can Hear Music" (#24 in 1969). The headstone over his grave in Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles includes the inscription: The World Is A Far Lesser Place Without You.

2001-Eagles' guitarist Don Felder receives a phone call from manager Irving Azoff who tells him that the rest of the band has "decided to go on without you." A shocked Felder will spend the next few days pleading for another chance, but will be rebuffed and soon after he will receive his official termination notice. Felder would launch a $50 million law suit against guitarist Glen Frey and drummer Don Henley, alleging wrongful termination and breach of implied-in-fact contract. Henley and Frey then countersued Felder for breach of contract, alleging that Felder had written and attempted to sell the rights to a "tell-all" book. Both parties settled out-of-court, but it took Felder until early 2008 to finally issue his autobiography, Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974-2001).

2011-Gary Moore, guitarist for the influential Irish rock band Thin Lizzy was found dead in his hotel room in Spain following a suspected heart attack. He was 58.

2013-HBO Films released a trailer promoting the upcoming TV biopic on imprisoned record producer Phil Spector. The film, starring Al Pacino, focuses primarily on the relationship between Spector and Linda Kenney Baden, his defense attorney during his two murder trials for the 2003 death of Lana Clarkson in his California mansion. It would be nominated for eleven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2015-Jamaicans celebrated the 70th anniversary of the birth of Bob Marley with a free concert on the Kingston waterfront and a jam session at Marley's former home. The reggae legend died of cancer on May 11, 1981, in a Florida hospital at the age of 36.

BORN TODAY

1945-Bob Marley

singer / songwriter and guitarist

1962-Axl Rose, (born William Bruce Rose)

lead singer with Guns N' Roses