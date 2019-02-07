Classic Rock Almanac February 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-An estimated crowd of over four thousand fans and two hundred journalists were on hand to greet The Beatles as they touched down at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York. They would be driven by limo, one per Beatle, to the Plaza Hotel in New York City in preparation for their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show two days later.

1970-Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull married record company secretary Jennie Franks.

1981-Pink Floyd began The Wall Tour in the US when they gave their first live performance of the new double album in Los Angeles. A 30 foot high wall made of Styrofoam blocks was constructed across the 160 foot stage in the first half of the show, and then following the intermission, it was thoroughly destroyed.

2018-Mickey Jones, drummer for The First Edition from 1967 to 1975, passed away after a long illness at the age of 76. After a music career that saw him play with Bob Dylan, The Band, Johnny Rivers and Trini Lopez, Jones went on to acting in several movies, including National Lampoon's Vacation and Sling Blade, and TV shows such as The Dukes of Hazzard, CHiPs, M*A*S*H, Step by Step and Home Improvement.

BORN TODAY

1934-Earl King

New Orleans Blues guitarist. He wrote 'Come On, (Let The Good Times Roll'), covered by Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

1948-Jimmy Greenspoon

organist with Three Dog Night

1962-David Bryan

keyboards with Bon Jovi



