Classic Rock Almanac February 8, 2019

ANNIVERSRIES

1969-George Harrison's tonsils are removed at London's University College Hospital and are then destroyed so that they can't be sold.

1971-Frank Zappa's concert at London's Royal Albert Hall is cancelled after a representative of the venue found obscene lyrics in the score of "200 Motels". In 1975, Zappa lost a lawsuit against the Hall for breach of contract.

1980-David Bowie and his wife Angie are divorced after nearly ten years of marriage. David is awarded custody of their nine-year old son, Zowie (now known as Duncan Jones), while Angie received a 30,000 Pounds ($51,000) settlement. At the time of David's death in January, 2016, Angie admitted that she hadn't spoken to her son in over twenty-eight years, saying "He decided he didn't want to see me and that was that, no problem."

1988-The surviving members of The Who reunite for their 25th anniversary at the televised British Phonographic Industry Awards in London. Their three song medley of "My Generation / Substitute / Who Are You" runs past their time slot, forcing Rick Astley to accept his award for Best British Single, off the air.

2005-Keith Knudsen, long-time Doobie Brothers drummer, died of pneumonia. The 56 year old had been battling cancer and had been in the hospital for more than a month. Knudsen was part of the band during their prime hit making years and recorded "Black Water", "Taking it to the Streets", "China Grove" and "Listen to the Music".

2005-Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, core members of The Guess Who, were inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame. The band placed 13 songs in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 between 1965 and 1974. Cummings added 2 more as a solo artist and Bachman contributed 7 others with Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

2013-Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler appeared at a Hawaii legislative hearing to promote a bill that would give celebrities the power to sue paparazzi who take photos or video of their private lives in an offensive way. In early March, the bill would be passed by the Senate, but received no support from the House Of Representatives.

BORN TODAY

1961-Vince Neil

singer from Motley Crue