Classic Rock Almanac February 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles made their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, which was watched by over 73 million people (60% of the viewing audience). The Fab Four performed "All My Loving", "Till There Was You", "She Loves You", "I Saw Her Standing There" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand". Before their performance, Beatles' manager Brian Epstein told Sullivan, "I would like to know the exact wording of your introduction." Sullivan replied, "I would like you to get lost." Also performing on the show was a future member of The Monkees, Davy Jones, who appeared as part of the cast of Oliver.

1972-Paul McCartney's Wings make their concert debut at Nottingham University in England.

1981-Rock and Roll pioneer, Bill Haley died of a heart attack at the age of 55. He was still a big star in Europe and in Mexico where his "Twist" album was the best selling LP of all time for many years. Haley was getting ready to release a new Country And Western album when he passed away in Harlingen, Texas. He had been suffering from a brain tumor and had given his last concert in South Africa in April of 1980. During his career, Bill Haley sold over 60 million records.

2010-Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr became the 2,401st person to be added to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame during a ceremony that marked the 50th anniversary of the attraction's groundbreaking. The Beatles as a group were given a star in 1998.

2012-Paul McCartney finally got his own star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, becoming the last of the four Beatles to get the honor. His star was placed outside the Capitol Records building, alongside those of band members John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

BORN TODAY

1964-Rachel Bolan

from Skid Row.