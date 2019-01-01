Classic Rock Almanac January 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1953-29 year old Hank Williams died of heart failure while on his way to a show in Canton Ohio.

1960-Johnny Cash gave his first of many performances at San Quentin Prison. In the audience that night was Merle Haggard, who was serving just under three years for burglary.

1965-The Beatles had three L.P.s in the Top 10 of the US albums chart, with "Beatles '65" (number 1), "A Hard Day's Night" (number 6) and "Beatles' Story" (peaking at number 7).

1972-Three Dog Night becomes the first Rock band to appear on a Tournament of Roses Parade float.

1987-Elton John was admitted to a Sydney hospital for throat surgery and would not be able to perform again until the following April. He had just recorded the album, "Live in Australia" the month before, that would produce the Top 10 hit "Candle in the Wind".

1990-American radio station WKRL in Florida played Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven" for 24 hours straight, as a prelude to an all Zeppelin format.

1993-Elton John breaks Elvis Presley's record for the most consecutive years having a US Top 40 hit when "The Last Song" peaks at number 24, giving him a string of 23 straight hit making years.

2002-56 year old Eric Clapton married his 25-year-old American girlfriend, Melia McEnery in a private ceremony on New Year's Day that included the christening of their infant daughter, Julie Rose.

2005-Roger Daltrey, the sixty-one year old lead singer of the legendary English rock band, The Who, was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

2009-Ron Asheton, guitarist and founding member of The Stooges, died of natural causes at the age of 60. In 2003, he was named the 29th greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

2016-According to industry figures, AC/DC sold 2.31 million tickets during 2015, more than any other touring act. The band took in about $180 million.

BORN TODAY

1950-Morgan Fisher

keyboards from Mott The Hoople

1952-Andy Johns

producer and engineer who worked on classic albums by Led Zeppelin, (Led Zeppelin II and all albums through to Physical Graffiti), the Rolling Stones, (Sticky Fingers, Exile On Main Street, Jimi Hendrix (Axis: Bold as Love), Van Halen and many others.

1980-Richie Faulkner

guitarist joined Judas Priest in April 2010 replacing guitarist K. K. Downing.