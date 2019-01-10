Classic Rock Almanac January 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The first US Beatles album, "Introducing The Beatles", was released on Vee-Jay records. The album cover showed John, Paul and George with their now famous "mop top" haircuts, but Ringo had yet to convert. Vee-Jay would be forced to stop selling the disc by the end of the year because of legal complications, but by then over 1.3 million copies had been sold.

1969-Frustrated at Paul McCartney's dominance during the filming of Let It Be, George Harrison nonchalantly tells the rest of the band that he is quitting immediately and sarcastically says as he walked out, "See you around the clubs." George would later say that while he had a growing backlog of new material, he constantly had to work on Lennon and McCartney's songs before the group would work on his.

1976-Foghat's "Slow Ride" becomes the first of their five Billboard chart entries and the only one to crack the Top 20.

1981-John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Double Fantasy" LP goes Platinum a little over a month after Lennon's assassination. The album would be number one in the US for eight weeks.

2003-A collection of 500 Beatles tapes known as the 'Get Back sessions', which were stolen in the 1970's, were found after UK police cracked a major bootleg operation in London and Amsterdam. Five men were arrested.

2016-English Rocker David Bowie passed away after an eighteen month battle with cancer at the age of 69. A leader of the Glam Rock movement in the 1970s, Bowie placed thirteen songs on Billboard's Top 40 chart, including "Space Oddity", "Fame", "Golden Years", "Let's Dance", "China Girl", "Blue Jean" and "Dancing In The Street". He had released his album "Blackstar" only two days before his death.

BORN TODAY

1943-Jim Croce

singer/songwriter

1945-Rod Stewart

singer, songwriter

1946-Aynsley Dunbar

drums, Journey

1948-Donald Fagen

vocals, keyboards, Steely Dan

1953-Pat Benatar

singer