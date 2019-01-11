Classic Rock Almanac January 11, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-"Louie Louie" by The Kingsmen was the number one song on the Cash Box music chart.

1964-"Ring of Fire: The Best of Johnny Cash" becomes the first album to top Billboard's new Country L.P. chart. It would peak at #17 on the Hot 200.

2002-Mickey Finn, drummer for T Rex, died of kidney and liver problems at the age of 55.

2005-Jefferson Airplane drummer Spencer Dryden passed away at his home in Petaluma, California, after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 66.

2006-The Beach Boys launched a law suit seeking millions of dollars in damages from two California men, claiming they stole a collection of photos, recordings and other band memorabilia from a warehouse with the intent to put the items up for auction.

2013-Sir Elton John and his partner David Furnish became parents for the second time after their California-based surrogat gave birth to a baby boy. The child was named Daniel Furnish-John.

2013-John Wilkinson, a guitar player who accompanied Elvis Presley for more than a thousand shows as a member of the TCB Band, died at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.

2016-David Bowie topped the UK album chart with his latest release "Blackstar" less than 24 hours after his death. With sales of over 43,000 units the collection outpaced its nearest competitor, Elvis Presley's "If I Can Dream", by 25,000.

2017-Tommy Allsup, the guitarist who famously avoided "the day the music died" when he lost his plane seat in a coin toss to Ritchie Valens, died following complications from a hernia operation. He was 85. On that fateful day, Waylon Jennings also avoided the plane crash after giving his seat to J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson.

BORN TODAY

1895-Laurens Hammond

inventor of the Hammond organ. The sound of the Hammond was used by many rock artists including; Procol Harum, Keith Emerson, Led Zeppelin, The Allman Brothers and The Faces.

1942-Clarence Clemons

also known as The Big Man, saxophonist with E Street Band

1948-Terry Williams

Welsh rock drummer who has worked with Dire Straits and more.