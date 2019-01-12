Classic Rock Almanac January 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles released "Please Please Me", which would be their first number one single in the UK. Written mostly by John Lennon, the song made it to the top in just three weeks and would sell over 1.5 million copies world wide. Despite this success, the record wouldn't appear on the US charts for another year.

1969-Led Zeppelin released their self-titled, first album which is now seen as one of the most impressive and important debuts in Rock music history. The name of the band had recently been changed from The New Yardbirds after drummer Keith Moon of The Who predicted the band's music would "go over like a lead zeppelin".

1974-After entering Billboard's Hot 100 in October '73, The Steve Miller Band's "The Joker" makes it all the way to number one.

1992-Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall have their third child, Georgia May Jagger.

1995-The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inducts Led Zeppelin, The Allman Brothers Band, Martha And The Vandellas, Neil Young, Janis Joplin, Al Green and Frank Zappa.

1998-The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inducts The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, The Mamas And The Papas, Santana, Lloyd Price, Gene Vincent, Allen Toussaint and Jelly Roll Morton. The event marked the first time that all seven current and past members of The Eagles were photographed together. Former band mates Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner, who had quit the group, were virtually ignored by Don Henley and Glenn Frey and were forced to the extreme edges of the stage when the band played a short set of past hits.

2003-53 year old Maurice Gibb of The Bee Gees died at a Miami Beach, Florida hospital after suffering a heart attack during an operation to remove an intestinal blockage.

2013-The Beatles first single, "Love Me Do", entered the pubic domain in Europe, thanks to copyright laws in the European Union that said copyright for recorded music expires after 50 years.

BORN TODAY

1959-Blixa Bargeld

from rock band Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds