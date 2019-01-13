Classic Rock Almanac January 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Against the advice of Columbia Records executives, Johnny Cash visits Folsom State Prison in California to record a live album. The resulting LP, "Live At Folsom Prison" would become one of Johnny's biggest selling records, reaching #1 on the Country album chart and #13 on the Hot 200. It also produced one of his most memorable hit singles, "Folsom Prison Blues". In 2003, "Live At Folsom Prison" was certified Triple Platinum by the RIAA for sales of over three million and was ranked #88 on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

1973-Pete Townshend of The Who helped Eric Clapton to overcome some personal problems by getting him involved in a show he called The Rainbow Concert. Clapton had fallen into alcohol abuse and drug dependency. Townshend recruited Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and others to play a sold out show that was later released as the album, "Eric Clapton's Rainbow Concert".

2003-The Who's guitarist, Pete Townshend was arrested on suspicion of child porn offences. Police officers impounded seven computers from his home in Richmond, South West London. After a four-month investigation, London's Metropolitan Police would announce that Townshend "was not in possession of any downloaded child abuse images" but had accessed a site containing such images. Townshend himself acknowledged using his credit card to enter a web site advertising child pornography, but said he was doing research for his autobiography. Although he was not charged with any offence, Townshend was placed on a national sex offender registry for five years.

2011-Just two months after The Beatles back catalogue became available on iTunes, their sales figures topped 5 million songs according to Hudson Square Research. During that period, the legendary group also moved more than a million full-length albums.

2011-Tommy Crain, guitarist for The Charlie Daniels Band on their Grammy-winning single "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and more than twenty albums, died in his sleep at the age of 59.

2016-The Rolling Stones' first manager, Giorgio Gomelsky, passed away at the age of 82. After he was replaced by Andrew Loog Oldham in May, 1963, Gomelsky went on to manage The Yardbirds, Julie Driscoll and Brian Auger before moving to New York in 1978 and opening The Green Door nightclub. Those who knew him said that he never quite got over losing his job as The Stones' manager.

2017-One-time Beatles associate Yanni "John" Alexis Mardas, better known as "Magic Alex", died of natural causes at the age of 74. After meeting at the Indica Gallery in London, John Lennon became fascinated with Mardas' "Nothing Box", a blinking light box that stimulated his LSD trips. Mardas was recruited into the Beatles' inner circle and soon became the head of Apple Electronics. He parted ways with Apple after Allen Klein was brought in to straighten out the cash hemorrhaging company.

BORN TODAY

1959-James LoMenzo

heavy metal bassist known for his roles as a former member of White Lion and Megadeth. He is also known for his work in Black Label Society.