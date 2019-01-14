Classic Rock Almanac January 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-David Jones changes his name to David Bowie to avoid confusion with Davy Jones from the Monkees, just in time for the release of his single, "Can't Help Thinking About Me". He would later say that he chose "Bowie" because he likes that "big American bear-killin' knife."

1967-Over 25,000 people attend The Human Be-In - A Gathering Of The Tribes at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. The event was a forerunner of major, outdoor Rock concerts and featured The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service and Big Brother And The Holding Company.

1975-Three Dog Night are awarded their 12th and final Gold record for the album, "Joy to the World - Their Greatest Hits".

1975-Joe Walsh is presented a Gold record for his third solo album, "So What". Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Randy Meisner of The Eagles contributed background vocals.

1978-The Sex Pistols play their final gig at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. The following day, Johnny Rotten (born John Lydon) will quit the band, effectively bringing their brief and tumultuous career to an end. Since 1996 and into the new millennium they have reunited from time to time.

1992-Jerry Nolan, drummer for The New York Dolls, died at the age of 45.

2010-Guitar great Jimmy Page was honored with the United Nations' first ever Pathways To Peace Award. Pathways To Peace is an international peace building, educational and consulting organization which has consultative status with the United Nations.

2015-According to a poll conducted by Forbes magazine, Fleetwood Mac tickets were the highest priced by scalpers.

2017-Elton John and Mariah Carey were reportedly paid millions each to perform at a private wedding ceremony in London, England. Russian billionaire Valery Kogan footed the bill for the wedding of his grand-daughter Irene Kogan to Daniel Kenvey at the city's Landmark Hotel. Carey dedicated her 2005 chart-topping ballad "We Belong Together" to the young couple, while Elton dedicated his 1972 hit "Tiny Dancer" to the bride.

2018-Brian Wilson returned to California's Hawthorne High School to receive an upgraded mark for his 1959 composition of "Surfin'". His music teacher, Fred Morgan had originally given Brian an "F" for the assignment, but the current principal, Dr. Landesfeind officially changed the mark to an "A". Two years after it was written, the song would become The Beach Boys' first national hit when it reached #75.

BORN TODAY

1967-Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne Band

1969-Dave Grohl

musician, singer, songwriter, record producer