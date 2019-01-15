Classic Rock Almanac January 15, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Who's first single, "I Can't Explain", was released. While oldies stations in America still give it a fair amount of air-play, the song only made it to number 93 on Billboard's Hot 100, although it hit number 8 in the UK. In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Pete Townshend referred to "I Can't Explain" as "a song, written by some 18-year-old kid, about the fact that he can't tell his girlfriend he loves her because he's taken too many Dexedrine tablets."

1966-The Rolling Stones receive their third Gold record for the album "December's Children". It contains, "Get Off My Cloud", "As Tears Go By" and "I'm Free".

1967-The Rolling Stones were booked to appear on The Ed Sullivan Show on the condition that they change the words to their new song, "Let's Spend The Night Together" to "Let's Spend Some Time Together". The song hit number 3 in the UK a month later, but couldn't crack the Top 50 in America.

1972-"American Pie" hit number one on Billboard's Hot 100. Although Don McLean never actually said so, most assumed he was singing about Buddy Holly's death as "The day the music died". When asked what "American Pie" meant, McLean replied, "It means I never have to work again." He later said "You will find many interpretations of my lyrics, but none of them by me... sorry to leave you all on your own like this, but long ago I realized that songwriters should make their statements and move on, maintaining a dignified silence."

1976-After announcing that Bernie Leadon had left the group, The Eagles introduce Joe Walsh as a permanent member. Glenn Frey would later say "I personally thought that adding Joe Walsh was a dangerous move. 90% of the people who heard about it couldn't figure out how it was ever going to work."

1977-The Eagles' career defining album "Hotel California" tops the Billboard Hot 200 chart on the strength of the title track and "New Kid In Town", both of which went to number one. The L.P. was nominated for album of the year, but lost to Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours".

1991-Sean Lennon's remake of his father's hit, "Give Peace A Chance" is released to coincide with the United Nation's midnight deadline for Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait. The lyrics were updated to reflect the concerns of the day.

1992-Bobby "Blue" Bland, Booker T. & The MG's, Johnny Cash, Bill Graham, Jimi Hendrix, The Isley Brothers, Sam And Dave and The Yardbirds are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during ceremonies at New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel.

1992-Elton John's long time bassist, Dee Murray, died of cancer in Nashville. He was 45.

2016-Just days after his death on January 10th, albums by David Bowie made up 25% of the UK album chart and thirteen of his singles were in the Top 100. In total, Bowie sold 241,000 albums and 167,000 singles in less than a week, while his tunes were streamed more than 19 million times on services like Spotify and Apple Music, jumping by 2,822% following news of his passing.

BORN TODAY

1948-Ronnie Van Zant

vocalist with Lynyrd Skynyrd